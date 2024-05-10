Mabuza urges Gauteng to support Lesufi’s vision for prosperity

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The former African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza has urged the people of Gauteng to support his party’s provincial chair and premier candidate Panyaza Lesufi’s efforts to make Gauteng a safe and good province to work in.

Mabuza and other party veterans including Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe and Tokyo Sexwale have been roped in to bolster the ANC election machinery.

This as fears mount that after 30 years in government, the ANC could dip below 50% of votes during the May 29 polls. There’s also speculation that both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal could become hung provinces.

Mabuza was speaking during an ANC election campaign in Alexandra township in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“People of Gauteng support comrade Panyaza, he looks very energetic with lots of ideas. He needs our support and I am one person that is going to support him to succeed. I am not supporting him alone, I am supporting our people, and that’s why I am here to support his call. He is prepared to deal with unemployment he is prepared to deal with crime so I am going to work with him. I am not going to be a bystander I am not going to be an arm-chair critic. I am going to involve myself, I wanted to be counted as those people who want to make a difference.”

Mabuza takes ANC campaign to Alexandra: