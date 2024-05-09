SA man working on cruise ship in Alaska arrested

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A South African man working aboard a cruise ship off the coast off Alaska, in the USA, has been arrested by the FBI on criminal charges in relation to an incident on board the ship.

The US Justice Department says in a statement that 35-year-old Ntando Sogoni was working on the cruise ship when other ship employees observed him attempting to deploy a lifeboat.

He’s been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and could face a maximum of 10 years in prison and a 250 000 dollar fine for each count.

The Justice Department says that when Sogoni arrived in the ship’s medical facility he attacked a security guard and a male nurse, then proceeded to enter another examination room where an elderly American passenger was being examined.

It’s alleged that he grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the woman multiple times in the arm, hand and face, he then stabbed two security guards who intervened, one in the head and one in the back and shoulders.

The Justice Department’s statement says he was then detained and held in the ship’s jail until his arrest by the FBI.

According to court papers, he had only started working on the cruise liner named the Norwegian Encore as recently as May 5th.