Pandor slams Israel’s decision to ban broadcaster Al Jazeera

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor has slammed Israel for banning international broadcaster Al Jazeera.

Pandor was delivering a lecture at the University of Johannesburg in honour of the slain Palestinian journalist, Shireen Abu Akleh.

She has called on the Israel government not to interfere with media freedom.

” Just imagine if South Africa were to ban the SABC. The whole media world would be on us, but what are they saying today about what Israel has done to Al Jazeera. It is vital I believe that academics and academic institutions devote more time to this declining freedom of expression and the growing threat to it. The decline began well before that advent of embedded journalist but it has lately snowballed and we need to be very worried.”