SA expats to vote at different missions in just over a week

South Africans living abroad will vote at different missions around the world in just over a week. South Africa is among the few countries on the continent, that allows its citizens overseas to participate in elections.

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has been able to increase the voters’ roll of those who will be voting outside the country.

IEC deputy electoral chief officer, Masego Sheburi explains, “We will be opening voting stations in 9 countries on the 17th of May. Those countries are mostly in the Middle East. In the rest of the countries overseas South African citizens abroad will vote on the 18th which is Saturday. Voting stations will open at seven and close at seven in the evening.”

South Africans abroad to cast votes at different missions in just over a week:

Online registration

The IEC says it has introduced an online registration to enable those who will be voting outside the country to be able to exercise their rights anywhere around the globe.

South Africans living abroad will be casting their ballot in just over a week. There are some countries where South Africans won’t be able to vote due to security reasons.

Sheburi says 78 000 people will be voting by special vote abroad. “We introduced online voter registrations so people can register without having to go the mission…they need to notify us.”