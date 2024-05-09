Huge turnout for Presidential Imbizo in Batlharos, Kuruman

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Residents from local villages in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality in the Northern Cape have come out in huge numbers to attend the Presidential District Development Model Imbizo at Batlharos, Kuruman, on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will give a keynote address.

Some community members from the local villages in the John Taolo Gaetsewe District Municipality have appealed to local traditional leaders to address issues that affect them.

They say they are disappointed by the lack of commitment from local chiefs to deliver services.

The 12th Presidential Imbizo, themed “Leave No One Behind”, promotes participatory democracy and inclusive development by giving community members and stakeholders the opportunity to make suggestions and voice any concerns or grievances they may have about conditions in the district or province.

