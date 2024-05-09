Family, friends pay last respects to boxer Dingaan Thobela

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Family, friends, and fans are streaming into the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre in Dlamini in Soweto to pay their respects to legendary South African boxer Dingaan Thobela.

Thobela, popularly known as ‘The Rose of Soweto’ passed away last week in Johannesburg after battling an unconfirmed illness at the age of 57.

Thobela won his three world titles, in three different weight divisions. He held the WBO lightweight title from 1990 to 1992, then held the WBA lightweight title, before winning the more prestigious WBC super middleweight title in 2000.

He will be laid to rest at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg later today.

Legendary SA boxer, Dingaan The Rose of Soweto Thobela, will be laid to rest at the West Park Cemetry later this morning and our sports anchor Vusiwe Ngcobo, is currently out at the Dlamini Multipurpose Centre in Soweto where the funeral proceedings will start. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/T1OjS1W3f4 — SABCNews_MorningLive (@MorningLiveSABC) May 9, 2024