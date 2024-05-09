ConCourt reserves judgment in cases against IEC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Judgment has been reserved in the three matters against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) at the Constitutional Court.

The Labour Party, the Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats (AASD) and the African Congress for Transformation (ACT) sought the urgent intervention of the apex court after they did not comply with Section 27 of the Electoral Act.

The parties missed the March 8 deadline for the submission of their candidate’s list. They allege that there were technical glitches with the IEC’s online portal. However, counsel on behalf of the Commission disputed this assertion. Advocate Michael Bishop argued that a substantial number of political parties were able to comply with the electoral body’s deadline.