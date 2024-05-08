ConCourt reserves judgment in candidate list submission dispute

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Judgment has been reserved in the three matters against the Electoral Commission (IEC) at the Constitutional Court.

The Labour Party, the Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats and the African Congress for Transformation are seeking the urgent intervention of the Apex Court after they did not comply with Section 27 of the Electoral Act.

The parties missed the March 8 deadline for the submission of their candidate lists.

They allege that there were technical glitches with the IEC’s online portal.

Advocate Michael Bishop, for the IEC, has argued that there was a substantial number of political parties that were able to comply with the electoral body’s deadline.

“There is no dispute in this court that the system was designed to facilitate participation and management of the election. So it was adopted initially to help political parties.”

