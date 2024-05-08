Firefighters extinguish fire in Joubert Park building

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Firefighters have managed to put out a fire in a residential building in Joubert Park in the Johannesburg City Centre. The fire destroyed one room last night, but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says, “The fire has been fully extinguished and no injuries have been reported. Residents are urged to exercise caution when using appliances and not to leave them unattended so that we can prevent fire incidents in the home”.

The fire follows the release of a report into the Usindiso building fire that killed 77 people last year.