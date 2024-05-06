Hamas agrees to ceasefire deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hamas agreed to the latest proposal that Israel had made on April 27 and there were no major changes since then, an official briefed on the ceasefire talks said, adding the Qatari mediators had spoken to Hamas about this on Sunday and Monday.

“What happens next depends on Israel to accept or reject Hamas’ response. The ball is in Israel’s court,” the source told Reuters, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Israel-Hamas War | Hamas accepts ceasefire deal

Meanwhile, the White House on Monday said it was reviewing a response by Hamas to a ceasefire and hostage release deal, but declined to give any details of what was agreed.

CIA Director Williams Buerns was in the region having discussions on the proposal, White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

“We want to get these hostages out, we want to get a ceasefire in place for six weeks, we want to increase humanitarian assistance,” Kirby said, adding that reaching an agreement would be the “absolute best outcome.”