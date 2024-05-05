ANC EC won’t speculate on motive behind Tom’s fatal shooting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The ANC in the Eastern Cape says it does not want to speculate about the shooting or the motive which ultimately caused the death of its Dr WB Rubuswana Regional Deputy Chair, Ntombikayise Tom.

She died in an East London hospital on Saturday from gunshot wounds she sustained in an attack on her in January this year.

She was shot by unknown man on arrival at her Mdantsane home from an ANC rally.

ANC Spokesperson, Gift Ngqondi, says they are appealing to law enforcement agencies to speed up the investigation as the killer remains at large.

“We are not happy with the slow pace of the investigation and that no one has been arrested. Now that she has succumbed, it is even worse. We’re are making that call again to the agencies to speed up the investigation so that those who are responsible for this criminal act can be brought to book,” says Ngqondi.

Ntombikayise Tom’s family reeling with grief following her passing:

