IFP’s Hlabisa calls on Maphumulo residents to remove ANC from power

IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa has called on Maphumulo residents in Illembe, north of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, to use the power of the vote to remove the current governing party, the ANC, from office.

Hlabisa was speaking to IFP members and supporters at a rally in the area.

South Africans go to the polls in general elections on the 29th of this month.

Hlabisa has promised that the IFP will better the lives of people in the area.

“Let’s take our protest to the ballot box and when you are in a ballot box, use the powering votes to remove the government you have been protesting against for years and vote for the IFP. Once the IFP is in power, we will create jobs; we will end load shedding; we will end crime, and we will be tough on criminals in our communities. We will fight against corruption and provide quality healthcare. Our clinics and hospitals will be provided with medical doctors and qualified nurses.”

Elections 2024 | IFP on a campaign trail in Maphumulo in KZN:

