Teacher and student violent brawl has Gauteng Education MEC concerned

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has raised concerns about a fight between a Grade 9 learner and a teacher from Glenvista High School in Johannesburg.

A video went viral on social media showing an educator and a learner fighting violently and damaging school furniture in the process. Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona says the department has launched an investigation into the cause of the fight.

“The MEC has indicated that he takes this matter seriously and the safety if our learners and educators and everyone in our environment is quite a priority. However, such ill-discipline will not be tolerated in our schools. Schools are meant to be developmental centres, not any other nefarious deeds can be tolerated, to be facilitated in anyway in and around our premises.”