Applications for special votes extended to midnight

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has extended the deadline for online applications for special votes to midnight.

The IEC says in a statement that it has been receiving a large number of applications today.

It says the extension of the deadline from 5pm this afternoon to midnight will not affect preparations for the elections.

The Commission adds that there are two categories of special votes affected by the deadline.

The first category relates to home visits for registered voters who are infirm or have impaired mobility and need to be visited at home to vote.

The second category is for any registered voter who wishes to vote early.

There is no specific age-based classification for a special vote.

Meanwhile, the IEC has once again distanced itself from a widely circulated message, claiming that it has granted permission for everyone over the age of 60 to cast a special vote on the 27th and 28th of this month at the polling station where they are registered.