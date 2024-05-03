Joburg to direct expenditure to water, electricity sustainability

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda says the city will direct its capital expenditure to the water and electricity sustainability, in order to eradicate supply disruptions.

Yesterday, Gwamanda delivered his second State of the City Address at the Conny Bapela Council Chamber in Braamfontein.

He says the city is resilient and will do whatever it takes to address the water crisis.

“We have witnessed the degeneration of our city and now we are experiencing infrastructure failure in terms of water systems as well as electricity. But for me as the executive mayor, I have taken it upon myself to focus on the areas that would have been neglected at some point in trying to roll out services to previously disadvantaged area.”

“We have given Rand Water our commitment as well as the Water and Sanitation Minister [Senzo Mchunu] that we will collaborate with them. We will find mechanism that will ensure that we reduce nonrevenue water that’s high in the city of JHB,” explains Gwamanda.

Below is the full interview with Johannesburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda