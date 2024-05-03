Closing arguments in AKA, Tibz murder case bail application

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The state is expected to begin its closing arguments in the bail application of the five men accused of the murder of musician Kiernan “AKA“ Forbes and his friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, at the Durban Magistrates’ Court today.

The pair were shot and killed outside a Durban restaurant last year.

Their murders drew widespread shock from rapper AKA’s fans and the wider music community.

Yesterday, the defense concluded their closing arguments in the bail application.

The five accused are Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Mziwethemba Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande.

Gwabeni is believed to be the mastermind behind the hit.

A further two suspects are in custody in eSwatini awaiting an extradition application.

