ActionSA in N Cape calls on provincial government to create jobs

ActionSA in the Northern Cape has called on on the provincial government to act on the high unemployment rate in the province.

The party says the problem is persisting despite the province having Iron Ore and Manganese mines.

“As ActionSA youth in the Northern Cape, we urgently require a government committed to fostering new industries and equipping our youth with skills necessary to drive economic growth. Until such leadership emerges, the people of our province cannot rightfully celebrate Workers’ Day as the fundamental right to dignify, the work remains elusive,” says ActionSA provincial Youth Chairperson, Tshepo Moloko.