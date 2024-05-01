3 killed in Eastern Cape crash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Three people have died in a single vehicle accident that occurred on the R61 road at Mahlubini in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial Transport Spokesperson, Unathi Binqose says the vehicle was travelling towards Cofimvaba with four occupants, when the driver allegedly lost control and it overturned. Binqose says the driver allegedly fled the scene with some injuries.

The three passengers died on the scene.

Driving under the influence is believed to be the main contributing factor. Binqose says police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.