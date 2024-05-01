Calls mount in Southern Cape for ceasefire in Palestine

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In the Southern Cape, social activists, church leaders and political parties took to the streets of George to show solidary with the Palestinians.

The peaceful march took place under the banner of Southern Cape for Palestine – an organisation affiliated to the Palestinian Solidary Campaign.

Like others in South Africa supporting the cause, the protesters called for an end to the conflict in the Middle East. The group of about 100 people were made up of community members, church leaders and political parties. The Anglican church, which has made its stance clear on the issue, was also in attendance to show support.

Bishop Edwin Pockpass says the humanitarian crisis in Palestine is escalating.

“Right now the situation as it stands in Palestine is dire, people are dying. Now after the place has been bombed to smithereens its all about them being denied access to potable drinking water, food and medical services and hygenic condition…and so people will die. And they are denied access to medical service.”

The regional African National Congress (ANC) branch also joined the peaceful protest.

“As South Africans, as the ANC, we know this pain that they are feeling. So we are here to support them and to say that that genocide must stop. Stop killing children and also stop bombing hospitals. We say they was must cease fire and they must cease fire now,” says Nomawethu Gushman is a member of the ANC regional committee.

“As much as we’d like to think that things are getting better, its not getting better. And even though SA did take Israel to the ICJ we need to have more awareness on the ground. We cannot influence what happens on a global level but we can influence what happens here. We need people to realise that the Palestinians are going through something that’s absolutely difficult. We cannot call it anything but what it is…it is a genocide,” says Waheeda Sheik, the Chairperson of the Southern Cape for Palestine.

Those involved say they will continue with their peaceful protests until the atrocities in Palestine cease.

Calls mount for ceasefire in Palestine: