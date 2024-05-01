Thousands of students evacuated in New Delhi following bomb threats

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Thousands of students were evacuated and several schools were shut in New Delhi on Wednesday after receiving bomb threats. Officials in the Indian capital say about 60 schools requested fire engines after receiving a threatening email.

Reports say more schools may have been targeted.

Similar scenes played out all morning on Wednesday in dozens of schools across the Indian capital and neighbouring satellite cities.

Officials haven’t shared too many details but say they’ve responded to the crisis according to protocol. Fire trucks were rushed to multiple locations throughout the region.

Bomb squads have conducted searches in several parts of the capital city.

Officials say they are investigating the origins of the threat email but have assessed that the emails were a hoax. Some reports claim that the police have traced the source of the email outside of India.

They say they haven’t found anything suspicious during their sweep.

This week, several Indian airports and hospitals have received similar threats – which later turned out to be a hoax as well.

Officials say they’re being investigated too. And it’s not immediately clear what the motive behind these threats is.

India’s home ministry as well as local officials have asked people to not panic – and have assured them that security is tight.

But that didn’t stop hundreds of panicked parents from flocking to their children’s schools on Wednesday morning.

Many have criticized schools for not effectively communicating the threat to the parents early.

This comes in the middle of a long election season in India- when security officials across the country are already on high alert.

Reporting Ishan Garg