Post Office proceeds with retrenchment of nearly 4 900 employees

The retrenchment of close to 4 900 Post Office employees will go ahead. This follows the unsuccessful application for the Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme by the Joint Business Rescue Practitioners.

One of the Joint Business Rescue Practitioners, Anoosh Rooplal, says they hoped that the TERS funding would provide temporary relief to the bargaining unit staff members.

The UIF’s TERS would’ve helped pay employees for the next 12 months while a turnaround plan was to be put in place.

The troubled state-owned company was placed under business rescue in July last year as its financial situation deteriorated and it struggled to pay debts and salaries.

Its business rescue plan included cutting its staff count to reduce its annual wage bill by around 1.2 billion rand.

Rooplal has apologised to the affected employees, saying they are conscious of the turmoil the failed TERS application causes to the employees and their families.

Post office workers told the SABC News that they’ve been issued with letters to not report for duty with immediate effect.