APEMO launches manifesto in Bergville

The African People’s Movement (APEMO) has called for people of all ages to be employed in government positions which the party said should have no age limits. This as government positions mostly go to people below the age of 35.

APEMO President Vikizitha Mlotshwa outlined his party’s roadmap in Bergville, in the Drakensberg region of KwaZulu-Natal. APEMO is a splinter faction of the National Freedom Party (NFP) but also worked with the party and the African National Congress (ANC) to take control of the Okhahlamba Local Council.

The party is contesting the election at provincial and national level.

Locals bemoan the lack of basic services such as water, roads and electricity.

“We are desperately looking for proper roads and bridges. I also don’t have a house.”

“We have no water and electricity. We need employment. We hope that our votes will make a huge difference in terms of developing this area. We want Mlotshwa to continue from where he had left off.”

APEMO President Mlotshwa says his council has recognised the dire need to provide employment to people of all ages.

“People from 18 to 59 must be employed by government and that’s why as Okhahlamba municipality we received a conditional grant from national government that you employ from 18 to 35 and the if you employ 36 years that will be a fruitless expenditure. As the municipality led by APEMO we made it a point that we could fund this grant so that we cater for 36 to 59 years,” says the APEMO President.

Mlotshwa says the party is supporting calls to subsidise the taxi industry so that taxi fares are affordable to the poor. And that only foreign nationals with scarce skills should be allowed into South Africa for work purposes.

