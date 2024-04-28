Experts predict a warm winter for most parts of SA due to El Niño

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Experts have predicated a warm winter for most parts of the country — caused by what they call remnants of the El Niño climate pattern. Like South Africa, some parts of the continent have been experiencing the El Niño phenomenon, which has led to hotter and drier conditions this summer.

Countries like Zimbabwe have been hit by drought and hunger as a result.

EL NINO | Impact of climate change on weather patterns: Prof Patrick Bond:

Meteorologists are warning South Africans to braze themselves for higher temperatures and minimum rainfall in parts of the country.

“So far seasonal forecast are indicating that we are still going to be impacted by the El Niño phenomena. But good news its that it is starting to weaken. So from April into June we are going to see the El Niño phenomena weakening. But it will continue to impact the weather. So we are going to be seeing above normal minimum and maximum temperatures and the rainfall is also going to be below minimum for much of those areas that normally get winter rains,” explains Joel Guy Chabata SABC’s meteorologist.

With autumn in full swing, Kimberley residents say they are happy that the nights are still warm unlike in past years.

Shaun Miller a resident says: “Seasons every year are not the same. Every winter people stress about buying winter clothes so I think its good that we will be having a warmer winter.”

Karabo Fumbatha another residentadds, “I feel like its lit because already this time the sun is out. So I feel like this winter its going to be hot.”

Meteorologists say the above normal temperatures are expected to continue at least until June.

EL NINO | Warm winter predicted for SA: Dr Peter Johnston:

– Reporting by Karabo Siyoko and Tebogo Msimanga