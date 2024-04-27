We can overcome all the challenges that confront us: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the government’s efforts to bring about equality in South Africa.

In his address during the Freedom Day celebrations at the Union Buildings earlier on Saturday Ramaphosa admitted that despite much progress made in uplifting the lives of previously disadvantaged South Africans, the nation is still the most unequal in the world.

He says the growing gap between the rich and the poor is threatening the gains made in the last 30 years of democracy.

Today, South Africa marks 30 years since the dawn of democracy where all races were afforded the chance to vote for the first time.

A nation at crossroads economically and politically.

One of the most unequal societies in the world but it has overcome economic and political segregation that divided it.

“South Africa’s democracy is young, most of worlds more established democracies are over a 100-years-old and we just babies. But we must be proud of the progress we have made.”

The President says in the 30 years of democratic rule, government has rolled out student funding to millions, built houses for the poor, bridges, roads and dams.

The head of state says government has to a certain extent changed the economic outlook and has made strides in senior managerial positions.

“Although we have faced challenges but employment has doubled since 1994 and we have over 16 million South Africans in employment now. We’ve brought transformative change in the boardroom.”

However, Ramaphosa also admits that the bad now seems to minimise the good work government has done over the years.

He says the economic divide in the country between the rich and the poor threatens the prosperity of the nation.

“South Africa remains a highly unequal society, there is a huge divide between the rich and poor. We see in access to health care and work opportunities and these challenges threaten the achievements we’ve made.”

The President says the government has worked to restore the dignity of all South Africans, particularly the marginalised and the vulnerable.

