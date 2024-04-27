Reading Time: 2 minutes

AmaZulu beat Chippa United 2-1 in the Dstv Premiership fixture at the Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

Usuthu scored the winner deep in injury time courtesy of Pule Ekstein’s penalty.

Chippa United were the quickest off the blocks when they scored in the 7th minute.

Craig Martin made a wonderful run on the right wing and delivered a beautiful cross into the box, which was met by Siphelele Luthuli, whose header hit the crossbar but Sinoxolo Kwayiba was there to finish the move.

The visitors almost scored the second goal.

AmaZulu player lost a ball in a crucial area and Cameroon striker Bienvenu Evanga almost punished them, but somehow they managed to clear the ball.

The home team were starting to exert pressure but Chippa goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali was quickly off his line to clear the danger.

Usuthu had another opportunity but this time Tshepang Moremi’s tame shot did not trouble Nwabali.

Moremi was becoming a menace in the Chippa defence but Justice Chabalala clerared the danger.

The Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali made a great save after Ben Motshwari unleashed a thunderbolt from outside the box.

AmaZulu had a decent chance in the second half but squandered the opportunity.

Chippa had a rare opportunity in the second half but goalkeeper Veli Mothwa was equal to the task.

The home team’s constant pressure finally paid off.

Riaan Hanamub delivered a beautiful corner kick that was well connected by the dangerous Moremi in the 64th minute.

The two teams attacked each other in search of the winning goal.

But it was AmaZulu who were awarded a penalty deep in injury time after Chippa defender Thabo Makhele committed a foul in the box.

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Pule Ekstein stepped up to convert the spot kick and hand his team a well deserved victory.