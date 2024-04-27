Russian authorities ramp up deportations of migrants

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In the wake of last month’s deadly terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Russia’s capital, there’s been an increase in checks and deportations of migrants from the country.

The four men accused of perpetrating the massacre that killed at least 145 people are Tajik nationals who are accused of being radicalised.

Russian lawmakers said they fear migrants could become an easy target for foreign intelligence.

And the authorities are now discussing how to tighten control over foreign workers that Russia needs to meet labour shortage.

Experts say it will take time for any prejudice against Russia’s Muslim population to fade away. But they argue that ensuring a comfortable environment for Russia’s ethnically and religiously diverse population is key to ensuring domestic stability.

Russian authorities are also discussing how to tighten migration rules.

Proposals being put forward aim to ensure the country covers its labor force needs, while also providing migrants with decent working conditions. – Reporting by Dasha Chernyshova.