SA has done well to empower women: Ramaphosa

South Africa has done well to empower women over the last three decades of freedom. This according to President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address during the Freedom Day celebrations at the Union Buildings earlier on Saturday.

The country marks 30 years of democracy following the 1994 all race elections.

#FreedomDay Military Fly Past by the South African National Defence Force #SouthAfrica30 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/gkTMYbihm6 — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 27, 2024

Today’s celebrations were attended by thousands of South Africans as well as Deputy President Paul Mashatile and former President Thabo Mbeki among others.

Ramaphosa says the judiciary and public service have transformed immensely since 1994.

“The women of South Africa have stood up for themselves. The have fought for equal representation in positions of responsibility in the state, in academia, in business, in sport, in culture. Close to half of the Members of Parliament, judges and magistrates are women. More than 60% of public servants are women. Last year, more females passed the matric exams and got more distinctions than their male counterparts. That is something to be celebrated.”

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa says he’s concerned that South African remains the most unequal society in the world.

He says the growing gap between the rich and poor is threatening the gains made in the last 30 years of democracy.

“We know that despite our achievements, South Africa remains a highly unequal society. Crime, especially crimes of violence against women and children, are a scourge in our communities. Despite great progress, many households do not have electricity or clean water. There are still many families that go hungry. There is a huge divide between the rich and the poor. At times, it seems that these challenges threaten to undermine the achievements we have made over the past thirty years. And yet we know that if we work together, if we harness the same spirit of unity that we did in 1994, we will surely overcome them.”