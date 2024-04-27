SA’s freedom has benefitted sport

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Head of women in sport in the Limpopo Sports Confederation Ria Ledwaba says the sports fraternity has benefitted a lot in the three decades of democracy.

Freedom Day is being celebrated in various part of the country today. The former vice president of the South African Football Association says the country had hosted cricket, rugby as well as the soccer World Cup tournaments after attaining freedom.

She is excited that the country has the best sports facilities including football stadiums, built for 2010 World Cup.

“Look at the world what do we have as the country after the World Cup beautiful stadiums, beautiful roads you know that is the benefit that we got from there. And then we started seen our girls doing very well being the Champion of Africa going to the World Cup for the third time now so that is the fruits of the freedom that we have since 1994 that we started building, they started building there are lot of benefits, we still need more.”