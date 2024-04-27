Freedom Day evokes many emotional feelings: Valli Moosa

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Founder and Member of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and former Cabinet Minister Mohammed Valli Moosa has described Freedom Day as an emotional day.

Today South Africa celebrates 30 years of freedom after a historic election in 1994, which saw the end of white minority rule and racial segregation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to outline some of the achievements made in the past three decades.

Valli Moosa reflecting on Freedom Day in 2022:

Moosa says a day will come when the people of this country will be free to choose their own leaders.

“It’s an emotional thing for me to say I’m waking up on Freedom Day during those many, many long years of struggle and time when we spent in jail and this and that and what not. You know, we used to sing about Freedom Day and dream about Freedom Day.

And the day will come when the people of this country will be free to choose their own leaders, will be free to vote without any pressure on them, without any intimidation in a free and fair election.”

The country’s milestone of 30 years of democracy was also celebrated in New York.