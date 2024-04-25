Patriotic Alliance wins two by-elections in Western Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) won two of three by-elections held in the Western Cape yesterday.

The PA secured just over 40% of the support in the Swartland on the Cape West Coast, while the Democratic Alliance (DA) obtained second place with nearly 39% of the votes.

At Oudtshoorn in the Karoo, the PA garnered the majority of the votes with 65.5%. The DA came in second in the Karoo town with just over 32%.

In the Cederberg district, the Cederberg Eerste (CE) party won the by-election with 39% of the votes. The PA was the runner-up in this district with just over 36%.