Beyond Boundaries finally reaches African shores

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Beyond Boundaries initiative has finally reached African shores. This global mission intends to advance the game of cricket, especially in poorer communities, by distributing 50 repurposed shipping containers to grassroots cricket clubs around the world, each one kitted out with much-needed equipment.

The first container was unveiled at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.

The Beyond Boundaries initiative began in India in October last year, just before the Men’s Cricket World Cup – with the iconic legend of the game – Sachin Tendulkar, its global ambassador.

Their goal is a simple one – to take cricket to all parts of the world while providing access and sustainability to underprivileged communities.

The first container of its kind arrived on African shores, along with 250 kits and equipment that will be used by children from local clubs.

Wanderers CEO Jono Leaf-wright says, “It’s significant for our players for Johannesburg for South Africa we try and drive and level the playing fields within the Lions franchise and certainly to get 250 kids in the hands of those in need and to see these little kids’ faces when they open them and receive them was something ill have in my mind forever and it certainly inspires us to continue driving change within our communities and the province.”

Three containers have been distributed in India and one in the UAE so far – with Joburg and the Wanderers the 5th one and the first on the African continent.

A group of children from two primary schools in Soweto and Alexandra were the first to receive the kits – and the excitement was understandably palpable.

Former Proteas bowler Allan Donald says, “What we do what we love doing is never done seeing a Kwena Maphaka, seeing a Kagiso Rabada; back then Makaya Ntini. It’s our job to make sure like these kids here today that they might well be a young Maphaka waiting in the wings or a young lady for that matter. It’s brilliant; it’s a magnificent initiative from DP World to take it this far and make such great effort and inroads into unearthing more young talent.”

Donning their new kits, the children were put through their paces with a training session in the nets.

And for some of these young cricketers, this could most certainly be the start of their fledgling careers.

“It feels special to me getting these things I feel so special right now (and what does it mean for you for the future) it means the world to me I can keep on playing cricket and following my career. it’s nice cos it’s special to me I can hit more runs yeah (do you think you will play for the proteas someday) yes it’s my dream to play with them.”

Each container is multipurpose, also serving as a pavilion, which includes an in-built scoreboard, sun protection and seating.