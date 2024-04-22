APEX Primary School parents concerned about overcrowding

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Parents of learners at APEX Primary School in Lenasia, south of Soweto, have given the Gauteng MEC for Education until Friday to meet their demands over mismanagement at the school.

This after they marched to the Department of Education to hand over their memorandum of demands. They claim that the school is overcrowded with some classes accommodating more than 60 learners at a time.

Angry parents of APEX Primary School learners are accusing the principal of neglecting the pupils in the midst of an overcrowding crisis.

Parents are angry about the poor management of the Apex Primary School:

Parents say their children can not read and write. They are complaining about alleged corruption and nepotism.

Parent Thembani Baloyi says, “I am not happy at all and I will never be happy with the situation at the school.”

They want the principal expelled with immediate effect.

Another parent Richard Mabunda adds, “The school’s principal is never prepared to engage with us. He does not want to listen to us.”

The school also does not have enough furniture. Some learners have to use crates as chairs.

Parents are calling for a swift intervention to rectify the situation. They say the ongoing situation is compromising their children’s education.

School Governing Body member, Misuli Masondo says, “Learners cannot read or write and this is a sad sad state of affairs. Something has to be done, like now.”

Spokesperson for the Department of Education, Steve Mabona says they will try and address the issues as soon as possible.

“We are working very closely with the school and we want to make sure that they resolve these matters as a matter of urgency. We also urge parents to give the SGB time to do its own internal investigation.”