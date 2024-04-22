Summit to hear the voices of Africa’s children

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund says the 2024 Africa Children’s Summit will play a vital role in empowering the continent’s children.

This year, the summit will be held in Johannesburg from August the 9th to the 12th.

The continent’s children will share their experiences on rights and their governments’ efforts to enact legislation aimed at protecting them.

The fund’s CEO Doctor Linda Ncube-Nkomo, “The summit is really a platform for children’s voices to be heard and what we want to get out of it is really a reversal of what really happens, where adults take what children have said and report it elsewhere and to sit down and to listen to those voices ourselves. And also, to be able to create a continental platform for the children of Africa to get together and to start to define what an Africa is fit for children looks like from their lived experiences.”