SUN Party launches manifesto in Mahikeng

Sizwe Ummah Nation (SUN) Party leader Rashid Gutta says giving unemployed people skills is their priority. He launched the party’s 2024 election manifesto in Signal Hill village near Mahikeng in the North West yesterday.

The SUN Party will contest elections for the first time.

Gutta explains how they plan to empower the unemployed.

“Most of the area, we have platinum and ferrochrome but we are exporting raw material out of the country. We want to make sure that we process it before we can export it. We need to process it to finish product so that it can be exported. I was in China importing furniture from there, later on I came to realise that we can put this thing here because they are taking raw material there. We have the skills in this country because the factories are closing, we are losing the skills. So, we need to act fast so that elderly people can transfer skills to younger people.”