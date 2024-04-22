Dr Pheko used power of the pen to fight apartheid regime: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the late struggle stalwart Doctor Motsoko Pheko for his activism.

Pheko died on Friday at the age of 93.

Ramaphosa, while the campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal, said that Pheko used the power of the pen to fight the apartheid regime.

“We are deeply saddened by his passing. He played a very important role in the development of our country. He is one of those leaders, even though he was working for a different organisation, he dedicated himself and what he articulated about our struggle and wrote about our struggle, the many books that he wrote are a real testament to the capability and the stature of the man that has passed away, so we dip our flags in honour of him.”

Pheko was an author, lawyer, historian and academic.

Meanwhile, family spokesperson Zandi Radebe has thanked South Africans for the love and support that the family is receiving.

Meanwhile, the PAC has sent out its condolences to the family.

Party Secretary-General Apa Pooe said he hopes that Pheko’s life will inspire South Africans to strive for the return of the land African people on the continent.

“It is with a heavy heart that the PAC announces the passing of Dr Motsoko Pheko a former PAC President. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all those whose lives he touched. Dr Pheko’s dedication to the liberation struggle and his unwavering commitment to the ideals of pan Africanism will always be remembered and cherished. May his soul continue to inspire us to strive for the return of the land to African people and unity across the African continent.”

Tribute to Dr Pheko: