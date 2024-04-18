Independent candidate Anele Mda criticises IEC over voter education

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Independent candidate Anele Mda says the Electoral Commission (IEC) has let them down when it comes to voter education.

Mda briefed the media today at Constitution Hill on her elections manifesto. The former COPE member says the IEC could have done more.

“They have really let us down in particular ourselves as independent candidates. We have had to depend on the people who are naturally curios, who have been chasing information and we have had to dig on our own so that we ensure that our constituencies who follow our journeys are able to know what the new developments around the issue of voting and all complexities that came with the introduction of independent candidates.”