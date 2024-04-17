Employment initiatives are not an election ploy: Nxesi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi has again defended his department’s employment initiatives denying that it is an election ploy. Nxesi was speaking during the launch of the Western Cape Labour Activation Programme in Cape Town.

The Department of Employment and Labour’s #LabourActivationProgramme Project launch is today taking place at the Northlink College Belville Campus in Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/40F8ManWJS — Department of Employment and Labour (@deptoflabour) April 17, 2024

These programmes are aimed at alleviating poverty through training unemployed individuals and providing assistance to distressed companies. It is envisaged that the R23.8 billion project will assist in creating job opportunities through training.

Employers are expected to incorporate trainees following a successful training period of up to 18 months. Nxesi explains that the launch of the programme was originally scuppered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had to refocus, deal with the calamity of more than 5 million workers and giving them R65 billion, no one could train them during shutdown. However, we said let’s plan properly, re-evaluate and launch it with budget cycle. It unfortunately starts with April, as it coincides with election, it is a coincidence.”