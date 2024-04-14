New African bullfrog species discovered in Namibia

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Researchers from the North West University in Potchefstroom have discovered a new species of the African bullfrog.

The frog was discovered in the northeastern parts of Namibia.

It’s the first new species to be discovered in Africa in more than a hundred years, and only the fourth species of a bullfrog ever identified in southern Africa.

An exciting new discovery called Pyxicephalus Beytelli. It is named after the late Ben Beytell, Director of Parks and Wildlife Management in Namibia.

He was instrumental in the proclamation of the Khaudum National Park where the species occurs.

Zoologist Professor Louis du Preez of the North West University says this new species differs quite a lot from other bullfrogs.

Du Preez says, “This new frog differs from all the other known bullfrogs genetically it is different, the claw is different and morphologically some features … the eardrum is quite far back with a big space between the eye and the ear.”

“There is a vertebral line maybe on another specimen. We can see that vertebral line even better than that white line in the middle and also this frog is quite big,” explains Du Preez.

He adds that its existence remained a secret for so long because its habitat is so remote.

“At the moment, we do not think it’s threatened. It occurs in a very wide area, it is just a remote area. That is why it is not discovered before.”

“It is quite difficult to get there. It is far from the bigger towns, its habitat … [in the] northeastern Namibia.”

Du Preez explains that despite its impressive teeth it is no danger to humans.

“These frogs do not have any threat to us as humans. They do not pose any threat, they can give you a nasty bite if you offer your finger because they eat small birds.”

“They eat mice, they eat other frogs, they eat a lot of insects as well. But he’s got a nice set of teeth but they are not poisonous to us.”

According to Du Preez, there are currently more than 173 types of frogs in Southern Africa.