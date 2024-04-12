Independent candidate Ramoba advocates for better border security

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An independent candidate contesting the upcoming general elections, Blessings Ramoba says his manifesto or policy for the 2024 general elections focuses on reducing unemployment and championing industrialization for job creation, amongst other things.

He says South Africa needs to enhance border security.

South Africans will head to the polls on the 29th of next month.

Ramoba says the people need to elect their president from the ground.

“In future, an independent candidate must be able to contest the elections to go to Union Building. Meaning that it’s unconstitutional right now, if I get about two million votes, I’m the only one to go to Parliament. We have to make sure that, so the reason why we also want to actually be a policymaker by being in Parliament is also to advance this. The idea of an independent candidate that people must choose their leaders from the ground. They must elect you and elect a president, other than a constituent of a political party where you have to go to according to party line, you know, and things like that.”