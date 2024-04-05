Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal team reiterates her innocence

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal team has reiterated that their client is innocent and suggests that charges against her are politically motivated as the country is set to hold national elections on May 29.

She appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday on 12 counts of corruption relating to the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities (PRECCA) Act.

Mapisa-Nqakula will return to court on 4 June after being released on R50 000 bail.

Her lawyer, Stephen May, says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has a weak case.

“Yesterday, I was satisfied and the process was consummately professional and so far what is being done now I view it as a form of litigation but let me leave it at that.”

“The charge sheet in certain instances is certainly coy and it references another person. They wanted a postponement to add another person to the charge sheet without telling us who it is. But in so far as evidence is concerned we don’t have that. Until I see evidence which surpasses what is said in the bail affidavit, I am not convinced that there’s really something for my client of any genuine substance to answer.”

PODCAST | Mapisa-Nqakula’s lawyer Stephen May’s full interview on SAfm’s Sunrise programme:

VIDEO | Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s court appearance: