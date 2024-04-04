Pedestrian killed on R21, east of Johannesburg

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A pedestrian has died after being run over by an SUV on the R21 near the Olifantsfontein off-ramp, east of Johannesburg.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police say the pedestrian is believed to be in his late 30s.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and enquiries are under way to identify the man. The motorist who ran him over stopped after the accident.

He was not injured.

EMPD spokesperson, Maree Mashishi says a case of culpable homicide has been opened…

“It is not clear at this stage what actually occurred before the crash, but a case of culpable homicide has been registered at the Olifantsfontein Police Station for further investigations.”