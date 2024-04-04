IEC awaits Electoral Court decisions for party list finalisation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says that the list of political parties that will contest next month’s national elections will be finalised once all matters being heard in the Electoral Court are concluded.

Speaking at the Gallagher Estate in Midrand, Johannesburg, where political parties and independent candidates are signing the National Code of Conduct, the electoral body’s Commissioner Dr Nomsa Masuku says at least six applications will be heard in court on Friday.

“We are expecting 55 political parties to contest the national elections that number is not going to solidify until the electoral court has heard all the matters that are before it. That is why the number seems to be fluid, it’s fluid because until the electoral court pronounces on the review of the decisions of the commission we don’t have an absolute number.”