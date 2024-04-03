Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation appropriate: Corruption Watch

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Corruption Watch says Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation as the Speaker of the National Assembly and Member of Parliament is appropriate.

Mapisa-Nqakula resigned earlier today following allegations of corruption levelled against her during her tenure as Defence Minister.

She had launched an urgent interdict application to prevent the State from effecting an arrest, which the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria struck off the court roll.

In her resignation letter she states that this is no way an indication or admission of guilt regarding the corruption allegations.

Corruption Watch Executive Director, Karam Singh, “This is part of the responsibility that comes with having these powerful positions. More often we see people avoiding accountability, people not resigning, not stepping aside. The police and the prosecuting services would not have taken us this far if they didn’t believe they had a reasonable case. So, this isn’t a trial by media, this is now something which will go before the criminal justice system and the Speaker will be afforded all of the rights that criminally accused have in this country.”