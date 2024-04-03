EFF reiterates calls for Mapisa-Nqakula’s arrest

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has reiterated that former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula should be arrested in light of the corruption allegations levelled against her.

The Speaker resigned from the role and as a Member of Parliament earlier this evening.

Mapisa-Nqakula had her urgent application to interdict the state from effecting an arrest against her struck off the roll.

Her Johannesburg home was also raided last month amid the investigation.

The EFF says Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation is a step closer towards restoring accountability in Parliament.

Party spokesperson Sinawo Tambo says, “Just this week, she brazenly sought to interdict her own arrest demonstrating a flagrant disregard for the gravity of the charges against her and proving that she has no genuine interest in cooperating with law enforcement agencies. Any individual truly dedicated to justice would willingly submit themselves to the appropriate authorities and cooperate with investigations.”

“The EFF reiterates that Mapisa-Nqakula must be arrested and considers her resignation as just one step towards restoring accountability and transparency in Parliament. We call for swift action to be taken and prosecute her and all those implicated in corruption and malfeasance,” adds Tambo.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the resignation will allow her to focus on her legal issues without dragging Parliament into it.

He says in the remaining weeks before the elections, the National Assembly still has work to do without being compromised.

“The IFP maintains that the law must apply without fear or favour and we implore the former Speaker to subject herself to the legal processes until their legal and logical conclusion,” explains Hlengwa.

The ANC has thanked Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula for resigning before being compelled as she faces arrest on allegations of corruption.

In a statement, the party says it is important for it to protect the work of Parliament.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri says they value her commitment to maintain the image of the organisation.

“We thank all of those that have participated on the process of scrutiny and we continue to say rule of law comes first and foremost. We also thank comrade Nosiviwe for not waiting for the step aside rule to be invoked but to voluntarily step aside,” adds Bhengu-Motsiri.

