DA welcomes Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) has welcomed the resignation of National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The party says anyone who holds this high office should be beyond reproach and that Mapisa-Nqakula is not suited for it.

The party has been among those who called for her resignation since reports of her alleged involvement in corruption emerged.

DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube says, “This resignation is a victory for accountability and Parliament. And by extension the people of South Africa. Parliament cannot be a refuge for some of the worst among us. Those entrusted to lead and represent South Africa must be up to the task.”

In a statement following the resignation, the ANC secretary-general’s office says Mapisa-Nqakula said she is committed to maintaining the image of the organisation, as it reflects on principles of organisational renewal that promote proactive responsibility-taking among members, rather than waiting for instructions to step aside.

The ANC says Lechesa Tsenoli will continue in his role as the acting Speaker.-Additional reporting by Joseph Mosia

The video below is reporting more on the resignation