MK party’s Visvin Reddy appears in court on inciting violence charges

uMkhonto weSizwe member Visvin Reddy has appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court in Durban on charges of inciting public violence.

It is alleged that Reddy made inflammatory remarks during a party rally last month. He is said to have alluded to a second riot should the party not be allowed to contest the upcoming general elections.

Spokesperson for the NPA in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, “Reddy appeared on a charge of contravening Section 17 of the Riotous Assemblies Act where he is alleged to having incited public violence. He appeared on summons and the matter was transferred to the Durban Regional Court for the next quarter appearance on the 14th of June 2024.”

03/04