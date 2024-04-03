Defence in Collins Chabane Mayor case wants two accused discharged

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The defence in the Collins Chabane Municipal Mayor Moses Maluleke murder case has made an application for two of the five accused to be discharged.

The murder trial of Shumani Nemadzodzi, Isaac Mudau, Wiseman Baloyi, Pfunzo Lidzebe and Tshianeo Munyai has resumed in the High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo.

They allegedly gunned down Maluleke at his home in Xikundu Village outside Malamulele in July 2022.

Advocate Amukelani Baloyi made an application for court to withdraw charges against Baloyi and Mudau saying there was insufficient evidence linking them with the killing.

“There is no evidence on the table especially with regard to the nature of the evidence presented, there is no evidence that accused number four committed the offence which he could be convicted of. I’m also moving to accused number three my lady, Mr Mudau, he is also facing similar charges as accused number four.”