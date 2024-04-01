RTMC to continue with increased deployment until elections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says its officials will continue with road safety operations until after the elections in May.

It says it expects high traffic volumes on national roads today. This as travellers head back to their respective provinces from various destinations at the end of the Easter long weekend.

The RTMC says it has issued over 16 000 fines for speeding and failing to wear seat belts since the beginning of the weekend.

RTMC spokesperson, Simon Zwane, “We are not going to completely disengage after this holiday. We know that there is Freedom Day coming end of April, Workers Day, right up to Election Day. So, we’ll continue to keep vigilance on the road until all of those holidays have come to an end. And then we will continue with our normal work.”