Postmortems on the 45 Limpopo crash victims to start Tuesday

Limpopo Health MEC Doctor Phophi Ramathuba has confirmed that pathologists will on Tuesday start to conduct postmortems on the bodies of the 45 people who were killed in a bus crash in Limpopo on Thursday last week.

Botswana authorities are still engaging their South African counterparts on the repatriation of the bodies.

The crash took place on the R518, at the Mma Matlakala Bridge, between Marken and Mokopane.

The bus was transporting people from Gaborone in Botswana to the Saint Engenas Zion Christian Church at Moria in Limpopo for the Easter service when the crash happened.

Ramathuba explains processes that need to be undertaken.

“We’ll start to proceed with the postmortems as early as tomorrow. We are waiting for some family members who will come and assist us. But as the situation stands, all the remains will be subjected to DNA tests. Already we can indicate that that particular process has already been initiated with our Botswana counterparts who are in constant communication with our team.”