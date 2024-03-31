Unattended stove identified as cause of Fairview fire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services says an unattended stove has been identified as the cause of a fire that burned down more than 60 shacks in Fairview, Johannesburg on Sunday morning.

Disaster management teams are now assisting over 80 people with temporary housing until a permanent solution is found.

Johannesburg Fire | Fire in Fairview leaves hundreds displaced:

EMS spokesperson, Nana Radebe-Kgiba, says no casualties have been reported.

“Fortunately, the people managed to evacuate when the fire started. It is suspected that a stove was left unattended and the person went out and left the stove unattended and that’s what had caused the fire. We also know that there were kids that were there but they were all accounted for, fortunately,” she says.